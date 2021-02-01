Reddit's retail traders switch their focus from GameStop to silver

Following its meteoric rise in recent weeks, the share price of GameStop fell sharply today as retail traders flocked to other corners of the market like silver.

The video-game retailer fell for the second time in three sessions as shares of silver miners and AMC Entertainment became the focus for Reddit users. It follows weeks of volatility for GameStop's share price after retail traders on the wallstreetbets Reddit message board began urging each other to purchase shares to squeeze out short sellers.

On Thursday, posters on the same message board urged investors to buy physical silver leading to the current rally. Silver prices have rocketed to their highest since 2013 as Reddit users pile into the market in an attempt to push up prices. Even retailers selling physical silver bars and coins saw a huge increase in interest over the weekend. However, most analysts and traders say the rally will run out of steam.

But analysts say it will be extremely difficult to subject silver to the kind of short squeeze engineered last week GameStop, which sent its shares up by hundreds of per cent, and there is no shortage of the precious metal, so the market is likely to calm.

Despite the frenzied activity by retail traders in recent weeks, global stocks rose as concerns over the volatile trading receded and China took steps to ease a cash crunch.

Traders shook off concerns from last week’s selloff, the worst since October, and market strategists said the recent explosion of speculative retail buying won’t derail the bull market. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with technology leading gains. Energy and consumer staples lagged the most.

“Markets will concentrate again on the really important developments: ongoing vaccination and therefore brightening outlooks regarding re-openings with increasing activity, paving the way for pent-up demand driving the economic recovery,” said Robert Greil, chief strategist at Merck Finck Privatbankiers.

Additional reporting Reuters and Bloomberg