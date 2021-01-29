Employers in Limerick most optimistic about staff pay rises this year

Irish employers are more optimistic about the job market in 2021 when compared to their global peers
When it comes to workplace productivity, Limerick employers were the most confident in their employees with 70% very or quite optimistic about employees productivity in 2021.

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 10:25
Nicole Glennon

Half of Irish employers hope to give pay rises this year, with employers in Limerick most optimistic about pay rises in 2021.

That’s according to a new survey by job site Indeed, which found 60% of employers in Limerick are ‘quite optimistic’ or ‘very optimistic’ that their workforce will get a salary increase this year.

In comparison, only a third of Cork employers were optimistic about a pay increase, while just over half of Dublin employers are optimistic their staff will see their salary increase this year.

The survey also found Irish employers are more optimistic about the job market in 2021 when compared to their global peers (63% versus 54%).

Some 44% of Irish employers said they felt they will not have any problems attracting new talent if and when they need to, which Indeed said showed the highest confidence level globally.

Dublin employers were the most positive of their peers with 67.3% of bosses in the capital optimistic about the job market this year, compared to 66.7% of employers in Limerick and 42.9% in Cork.

When it comes to workplace productivity, Limerick employers were the most confident in their employees with 70% very or quite optimistic about employees' productivity this year.

Nationally, 66.4% of employers said they were optimistic about productivity in 2021.

Derek Diviney, Vice President at Indeed.

Commenting on today’s figures, Derek Diviney, Vice President at Indeed said despite short-term lockdown uncertainty, he believes the vaccine has provided a much-needed boost to the longer term business outlook.

“Employer confidence in the talent pipeline is crucial to support business growth”, he said.

"The fact that Irish employers were the most confident about this out of all the countries surveyed indicates the talent pool here is strong overall and has a diverse skill set ready to meet their needs.”

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

