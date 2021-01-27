Irish consumers set record €1bn in contactless spending in December

New figures from the banking industry show contactless transactions carried out by consumers in December surpassed €1bn for the first time.

Consumers spent €36.5m per day last month through contactless transactions with debit and credit cards, the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said. The volume of contactless payments in the final three months of 2020 jumped 23.7% to 174m payments. The value of the payments rose 63.4% to €2.8bn.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year the public has been urged to use contactless payments for transactions instead of cash. Last April the contactless limit for transactions was increased from €30 to €50 and since then there has been a surge in such transactions over cash.

The BPFI said payments fell in November 2020, due in part to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in late October, activity rebounded in December when the monthly value of contactless payments exceeded €1bn. Daily volumes rose to 2.1 million per day, surpassing the previous peak on 2.01 million in September, while daily values jumped to €36.5m.

They said the growth in the value of payments was driven by a sharp increase in the average payment value to €17.36, up from €15.93 in August. The reopening of retail in the run up to Christmas also helped increase the volume and value of transactions.

Irish consumers use approximately 5.1m contactless-enabled debit cards while almost 1.7m credit cards are in issue.

Brian Hayes, Chief Executive, BPFI said: “We have seen yet another record-breaking month for contactless payments in December as consumer behaviour coupled with Covid-19 continue to reshape payment methods."

"As well as seeing the monthly spending value top €1bn for the first time, we have also seen increases in both the volumes and value of contactless transactions on a daily basis."

However, Mr Hayes said there would undoubtedly be a reduction in the level of payments and consumer spending in 2021 in light of the Level 5 restrictions introduced since Christmas.

This week the Irish Examiner reported on concerns that some retailers would abandon the acceptance of cash payments altogether given the popularity of card and contactless transactions.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil retailers that retailers could refuse to accept cash if they informed customers with a sign at the till. However, he said a report commissioned by the department in 2019 concluded that a fully cashless society would not be an appropriate objective for policymakers.

Labour Party finance spokesperson Ged Nash said that for a host of different reasons, Ireland is not ready as a society and economy to go completely cashless.