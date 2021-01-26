Surge in Cork firms moving online

1,200% increase in the number of trading online vouchers provided by Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office last year
Surge in Cork firms moving online

Audrey Lehane of Azure Jewllery in Cork who led a highly successful digitisation of her business last year. Picture Clare Keogh

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 13:38
Alan Healy

The urgent need for small business to move their business online due to Covid-19 led to a 1,200% increase in the number of trading online vouchers provided by Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office last year.

The 535 vouchers issued by the office in 2020 assist businesses to start or improve their online presence and provide support for digital marketing.

With lengthy lockdowns leading to retail closures, many firms have begun selling online to maintain their business. The voucher scheme offers financial assistance of up to €2,500 with co-funding of 50% from the business along with training and advice. 

Cork City LEO released further figures from 2020 which show more than 600 businesses availed of its business continuity vouchers. Cork City Council also said the more than 5,000 businesses received a waiver of their commercial rates last year while 3,300 businesses received Restart Grants funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. More than 2,200 people participated in Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office’s webinars and online workshops.

Paul Mc Guirk, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office, Cork City said: “While start-ups and businesses face significant challenges, opportunities have also arisen and we have seen continued interest in people wishing to start their own business."

"The team and I at the local enterprise office are continually in awe at the incredible courage and innovation shown by Cork city’s business owners and employers in the last year and we feel privileged to play a part in supporting them in some small way,” he added.

More in this section

'Brexit is a bigger problem than Covid ever presented' 'Brexit is a bigger problem than Covid ever presented'
Stay and Spend scheme sees low uptake Stay and Spend scheme sees low uptake
Hauliers steer clear of UK land bridge as Brexit reshapes Ireland-EU supply chains After Brexit, Ireland and France cut out the middleman - Britain
munster business
Housing Leeds

Cost of building apartments in Dublin falls by almost 9% over past three years

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices