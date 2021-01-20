Shannon Airport wants accelerated vaccine rollout programme

The CEO of the Shannon Group has said an accelerated vaccine rollout programme is vital for economic recovery after the airport recorded a decrease of 1.37 million passengers last year due to the impact of the pandemic.

Mary Considine reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to restoring air services to Shannon and visitor numbers to its heritage sites as soon as the aviation and tourism sectors reopen. Just over 352,000 people used the airport last year, a 79% decrease on 2019. The Group’s heritage sites including Bunratty Castle and St John's Castle also saw a collapse in visitor numbers, which are heavily reliant on international visitors. The sites recorded over 302,000 visitors, a reduction of almost 69% on 2019.

“Covid-19 had a devastating impact on two of our three business operations, but with the right supports, the foundations for recovery exist within Shannon Group, namely our improved core airport infrastructure, vibrant property portfolio, strong tourism offering and vibrant aviation cluster," she said.

"With Ryanair set to reopen its base and operate 14 new routes from Shannon for Summer ’21 there are green shoots, but we recognise that recovery will be slow, rebuilding will take time, but we will get there. Crucial to recovery will be the lifting of global travel restrictions once it is safe to do so.

"Vital is the accelerated and successful rollout of the national vaccination programme. The speed at which vaccines can be rolled out nationally and internationally is directly linked to our economic recovery."

While the aviation and tourism businesses suffered as a result of Covid-19, the Shannon Group's property business remained strong and we were able to continue to deliver on our property development strategy at Shannon Free Zone,” says Ms Considine. One million sq ft of commercial property have been delivered at the Shannon Free Zone and the Shannon Airport campus since 2015.

The latest project, a development of three advanced manufacturing and logistics facilities on a 12-acre site is now complete.

“Shannon is resilient, our people are resilient. We have come through many crises in the past and we got through them by preparing and planning for the future. How we manage through this storm is equally important and we are determined and focused on navigating our way through,” Ms Considine said.