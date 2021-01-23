​​​​​Marts on a high, for reasons unknown

While this country in so many ways might be at a standstill, or even on a downer, at the marts things are flying high. All cattle marts this week are reporting one thing. Positivity. It's positive news on the price front, all the way.

And the reason for the positivity? Well your guess is as good as mine. Indeed your guess might be better than mine. I see no reason for the upward push other than it might have something to do with newly elected US President, Joe Biden.

By all accounts there is nothing Joe enjoys better than grilling steak. And good luck to him, let's hope he keeps the flame alive for the next four years.

Anyhow we will begin with Kilmallock mart where things have gotten off to a flying start for 2021, with the mart reporting that "Prices are up big time on the pre-Christmas sales."

Bullocks sold for up to €1,580 a head or €2.50 per kg on Monday.

Weanling bulls made up to €700 a head or €2.30 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1,080 a head or €1.79 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,340 a head or €2.32 per kg.

Suckler cows made up to €1,170 per lot. On this coming Monday, January 25th, the mart will host a clearance sale of 45 in calf Friesian dairy cows. Also, from next Monday, bullocks and weanlings will commence selling at 11 am. The dry cows will also commence at 11am.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight 5 AA steers 518kg 1120 6 Fr steers 574kg 1000 4 AA steers 763kg 1580 2 Lim heifers 310kg 700 2 AA heifers 295kg 650 1 Fr cow 495kg 740 1 Lim cow 615kg 880

And at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, it was also a day of strong demand for cattle with mart manager, Seamus O'Keefe, reporting.

"We had a flying trade here on Tuesday. 398 animals were on offer with a 99.9% clearance achieved. Prices were excellent with sellers very happy."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No Breed Sex Weight

3 AA steers 618kg 1380

5 Fr steers 543kg 1010

2 Hr steers 465kg 950

1 AA heifer 600kg 1180

2 Ch heifers 502kg 1080

1 Fr cow 800kg 1100

1 Fr cow 720kg 1050

Looking at Bandon Mart on Monday, manager Tom McCarthy reported "a strong trade and a strong demand for calves on Monday." The mart had 300 calves on offer.

Tom also noted a strong trade for dry cows, with cows making from €20 under to €670 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €170 to €295 over the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €240 to €535 with their weight.

Continental bullocks sold from €300 to €590 with their weight. Heifers at the sale made from €260 to €640 with their weight.

Bandon

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight

2 Fr steers 430kg 670

5 Fr steers 315kg 540

3 Hr steers 466kg 910

2 AA steers 450kg 890

1 Lm cow 760kg 1430

1 Fr cow 870kg 1250

1 Lm 590kg 1180

After Tuesday's sale of sucklers, weanlings and calves at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts reported,

"We had a big sale with 378 on offer.

"Overall the trade was similar to last week, especially for the quality lots.

"More calves available with the tops of these making €610 (paid for a month old Charolais heifer). A handful of Friesian bull calves averaged €120, these were approximately a month old.

"Again we had a number of suckler stock on offer and in-calf lots made up to €1510, pairs made up to €2030."

And looking back to last Thursday's sale of cattle in Ennis, Geraldine Walsh reported a strong demand for stock here also,

"We had a good sized sale on Thursday with 364 on offer, this number included 120 cull cows."

"Bullocks met a fine trade and there was a serious demand for beef type dry cows."

Ennis

Thursday

No Breed Sex Weight

1 Lm steer 765kg 1700

1 AA steer 660kg 1420

5 Ch steers 576kg 1360

1 Lm heifer 490kg 1230

3 Hr heifers 535kg 1060

1 Sim cow 915kg 1810

1 Lm cow 670kg 1350

Skibbereen mart on Friday had a nice selection of stock on offer. Dry cows here made from €60 under to €500 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €310 to €500 with their weight. Bullocks sold for up to €600 over the kilo in Skibbereen on Friday.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight

4 Lm steers 435kg 1000

4 Hr steers 396kg 740

4 Ch heifers 288kg 780

1 Lm heifer 310kg 730

4 AA heifers 306kg 650

1 Ch cow 835kg 1310

1 Sim cow 695kg 1270

Ennis mart Tuesday 19th January

Weanling bulls Weanling heifers

1 Lm 265kg 860 €3.24/kg 2 Ch 327kg 1130 €3.45/kg

3 Lm 440kg 1140 €2.59/kg 1 Ch 350kg 1030 €2.94/kg

2 Ch 415kg 1120 €2.70/kg 1 Lm 285kg 840 €2.95/kg

Calf sale Bandon Monday January 18th

Fr bulls €65-€225 Runners €350

Fr heifer up to €290

HE/AA Bulls €220-€440 Runners up to €600

HE/AA Heifers €200-€390 Runners up to €535

Cont bulls up to €545

Cont heifers up to €450