Clarence Hotel operator sues Axa over insurance policy during Covid-19 lockdown

The operator of the Clarence Hotel in Dublin claims it is covered for Covid-19 lockdown losses under its insurance policy for business interruption because one of the consequences of the virus is acute encephalitis – inflammation of the brain, the Commercial Court has heard.

Brushfield Ltd, trading as the Clarence Hotel, says it is entitled to be compensated for losses due to the lockdowns under its "Enterprise" insurance policy with Axa.

It is suing the insurance company and the agent which provided the policy, Arachas Corporate Brokers Ltd. The defendants deny the claims and a counter-claimed is being made seeking declarations including that Brushfield's losses are not covered.

Brushfield's parent company is the Press Up hospitality group which operates a number of hotels and entertainment outlets. It employed 1,700 people when the lockdowns started.

Opening what he said was a significant test case, Jim O'Callaghan SC for Brushfield, said one of the objectives was to achieve as much clarity as possible relating to the interpretation of the terms of the policy and whether a valid claim can be made. The policy covers the hotel and its Octagon Bar.

Mr O'Callaghan said it was its case that the insurance cover for loss was triggered when access to the Clarence was restricted or hindered for more than 24 hours by the actions of the gardaí or a statutory body.

The restrictions were first imposed on March 15 when the then Taoiseach told bars to close. While Axa said the announcement did not have any legal authority at that stage, this argument was "detached from reality", counsel said.

A UK Supreme Court judgment last week on business interruption insurance found that any reasonable understanding by a similar announcement by the British prime minister on March 20 that certain businesses should close was a clear instruction that could be reasonably understood without inquiring into it, counsel said.

The court should be satisfied that the actions of the gardaí did restrict or hinder access to the hotel and that the HSE and Hiqa, as members of the National Public Health Emergency Team, satisfied the policy requirement in relation to statutory authorities.

That action, the policy states, must be in response to a disturbance or danger within a one-mile radius of the premises. The danger here was the spread of an infectious disease all over the country, he said.

The policy lists outbreaks of 26 human infectious or contagious diseases which trigger cover for business interruption. While Covid-19 is not listed, a 27th condition of acute encephalitis, while not a contagious disease, is known to be a consequence of an infectious disease, he said. Mr O'Callaghan also said that insurance policies should be drafted so they are understandable to a reasonable person.

The policy must be interpreted with reasonable latitude and where there is ambiguity, it should be read against the drafter and has to be viewed through the time that it was taken out, in this case 2019, he said. The case continues before Mr Justice Denis McDonald.