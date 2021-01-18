Munster firms shortlisted for enterprise awards

Eight Munster firms have been shortlisted for the National Enterprise Awards.

The finalists were selected by the Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities and represent a diverse range of businesses.

The finalists will compete for a €50,000 prize fund and range from artisan cheese, chocolate and coffee producers, software producers, a travel support firm and a model-making firm.

The awards take place virtually on February 11 and this year sees the addition of two new award categories that reflect the challenging business conditions that companies have faced in 2020.

The Pivot Award will be presented to a company who has successfully pivoted their business in the face of challenging conditions in the last 12 months.

The Brexit Ready Award will be presented to a company which has excelled in its preparation for Brexit, particularly where it would have created specific challenges for it as a business.

Breda Fox, chair of the National Enterprise Awards Committee with the Local Enterprise Offices, said it has been a challenging year for small businesses.

This is a chance to highlight positive stories and businesses who have excelled in the face of unprecedented challenges.

"These businesses have been through a rigorous process of judging, auditing every aspect of their business and this in itself can be a huge benefit to them as they plan for the future."

The nominees from Munster are:

WowWee.ie, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Clare, is a personalised gifting company with a range of products for different occasions and last year saw it launch special ‘working from home’ products.

Submit Software Solutions, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, has developed a cloud platform that helps organisations to collect and manage online submissions and is designed to simplify all kinds of form management, data analytics and compliance processes.

Travelmaster Events Ireland, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Cork North and West, provides transport to events including concerts, festivals and sporting fixtures across the country.

Lorge Chocolatier, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Kerry, supplies a wide range of chocolates and confectionery to gourmet shops and has two retail stores.

Odyssey Studios, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Limerick, is one of the largest permanent model and prop making studios in Europe. Its state-of-the- art 9,000 sq ft studio supplies film and TV productions with miniature models, weapons, armour, props and prosthetic makeup.

Complete Calibrations, supported by Local Enterprise Office, South Cork, has been calibrating and supplying temperature measuring equipment to the food industry, and test weights to the pharmaceutical industry, since 2006.

The Old Barracks Coffee Roastery, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary, is an artisan coffee roastery that specialises in the premium and specialty coffee sector.

Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese, supported by Local Enterprise Office, Waterford, produces a selection of raw milk, artisan cheddar cheeses. Products are sold via distributors to major retail chains, independent retailers and the food service sector in Ireland as well as to customers in UK, France, UAE and the US.