China gains on US as economy surges back into growth mode

China’s economy roared back to pre-pandemic growth rates in the fourth quarter as its industrial engines fired up to meet surging demand for exports, pushing the full-year expansion beyond estimates and propelling its global advance.

GDP climbed 6.5% in the final quarter from a year earlier, pushing growth to 2.3% for the full year. That leaves the world’s second-largest economy driving global growth and potentially passing US GDP sooner than previously expected.

The V-shaped recovery from the biggest slump on record was engineered by getting Covid-19 under control and deploying fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost investment.

Growth accelerated as the nation’s factories revved up to meet demand for medical equipment and work-from-home devices in an export bonanza that saw it ship 224bn masks from March through December — almost 40 for every man, woman and child on the planet outside of China.

While the revival makes China the only major global economy to have expanded last year, it didn’t come without cost as long-term imbalances worsened.

Consumption lagged industry as workers tightened their belts and income inequalities widened, as they have elsewhere around the world.

“There’s a huge discrepancy between production and consumption,” said Bo Zhuang, chief China economist at TS Lombard. “I am not very optimistic about domestic demand, as wage growth is not back to pre-pandemic levels.”

The stimulus to support the economy through the pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in debt which authorities are now seeking to curb as the recovery takes hold.

Read More Half of organisations saw sales decrease throughout Covid restrictions

At a December meeting to lay out economic goals for 2021, the ruling Communist Party signalled that stimulus would be gradually withdrawn, although it would avoid any “sharp turns” in policy.

Retail sales growth slowed to 4.6% in December, from 5% in November, but shrank 3.9% for the whole year. China closed the year with a jobless rate of 5.2%.

Even though China’s annual growth was the slowest in four decades, a global contraction in output means China increased its share of the world economy at the fastest pace on record, according to World Bank estimates.

Based on projections from the IMF, China will now overtake the US by 2028, two years earlier than previously predicted.

“China is the only major economy to squeak out growth last year, a testament to their successful pandemic containment efforts,” said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific at Invesco.

“Looking forward to 2021, all eyes will be focused on whether China’s dual-circulation strategy — relying on internal consumption-driven growth — will take off.”

Economists expect China’s GDP will expand 8.2% this year, continuing to outpace global peers even as they begin to recover due to a roll-out of vaccines.