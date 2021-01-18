Government unveils skills and training portal

The new online portal offers 'a clear picture of what is on offer, how they can access it, and the supports available' says Simon Harris.
Business owners are also encouraged to explore the range of upskilling options available from Skillnet Ireland.

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 15:25
Alan Healy

The Government has established a single website for businesses, employees, and unemployed persons seeking to upskill or retrain.

The online portal gov.ie/therightcourse outlines the options available to the public, including short part-time courses, courses for an individual in employment, or options to return to third level.

Business owners are also encouraged to explore the range of upskilling options available from Skillnet Ireland including enterprise-led business supports, targeted upskilling opportunities for employees in businesses, free online training programmes, and virtual job placements.

Higher education minister Simon Harris said the pandemic has forced many to confront the skills shortages we have. 

"We must ensure our people have access to the skills they need to succeed in life, and Irish business has the people with the skills they need to grow,” he said. "This is also critical to securing our recovery and ensuring Ireland’s people share in that recovery.

“This online portal offers people a clear picture of what is on offer, how they can access it, and the supports available to people also.

“Ireland is a small country. We cannot afford to have untapped talent and we cannot leave any person locked out of society because of a lack of skills."

Half of organisations saw sales decrease throughout Covid restrictions

