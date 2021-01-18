'Drastic surgery' needed as airlines face another tough year

The airline industry will see further consolidation this year and will need ongoing access to emergency liquidity, including government funding, the latest outlook for the sector has predicted.

The report, by PwC, said there is likely to be more airline casualties and for those carriers that manage to survive the ability to thrive will be more challenging.

“In order to survive and thrive in the post-Covid world, airlines will have to fundamentally re-think their fleets, their business models and their finances,” according to Dick Forsberg, senior aviation finance consultant at PwC Ireland.

“This will not always lead to change, but for most a return to business as usual is not going to be a viable option, for a number of reasons,” he said.

The first of those reasons, Mr Forsberg said, is that there are too many aircraft in the system and a market of 4.5 billion passengers will not return overnight.

"Secondly, airlines will not be able to simply pick up where they left off and the way that they serve their markets may have become uneconomic.

"Thirdly, a heightened duty of care towards customers and front-line staff will reshape customer service. Finally, the crippling debt burden that is building across much of the airline industry will require root and branch restructuring in order to bring long-term solvency and profitability," he said.

The PwC report said that, in many cases, “drastic surgery” will be needed to right-size fleets, restructure business models and recapitalise airlines.

Airline representative group the International Air Transport Association – IATA – has predicted the industry will have ended up losing $118.5bn (€98bn) in 2020 and will lose a further $38.7bn this year.

An estimated $180bn in State support has saved a number of weak airlines from collapse, but has also created a long-term "unlevelling" of the playing field, PwC said..