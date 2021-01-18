Government urged to keep SME supports as startups suffer

The number of company formations hit a four-year low in 2020, new figures from credit risk analyst CRIFVision-net show. 
Government urged to keep SME supports as startups suffer

CRIFVision-Net managing director Christine Cullen

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 00:05
Geoff Percival

The Government is being urged to keep support measures in place for small businesses on the back of Covid-19 decimating company startup activity last year.

The number of company formations hit a four-year low in 2020, new figures from credit risk analyst CRIFVision-net show. 

Despite a strong final quarter to the year, only 21,924 companies were established last year – down 4% on 2019 levels and marking the lowest number since 2016.

The company said the overall insolvency rate for 2020 was down by nearly 11% last year. 

However, this was widely attributed to the prolonged closure of courts during the earlier waves of the pandemic.

The legal, accounting and business sector was the biggest contributor to startup activity in 2020, accounting for more than 4,400 registrations. However, this was still a 6% fall on the previous year. 

“SMEs account for 99% of all businesses in Ireland. They will play a massive role in the overall recovery of the economy.

"The focus must, therefore, remain on ensuring there are supports and measures in place to prevent current restrictions undoing the positive recovery seen in new business creation in the final quarter of 2020," said CRIFVision-net managing director Christine Cullen.

“The impact of prolonged closures and restrictions on businesses has been well documented over the course of the pandemic, and while restrictions are important now, we must ensure that we are simultaneously developing a sustainable environment in which businesses can recover," she said.

“From the early stages of the pandemic, the Government was quick to provide support for SMEs and new business start-ups, introducing a range of measures that have been consistently extended and adapted in line with Covid-19 developments. While these supports have played a vital role in facilitating early recovery, the concern is that the return to lockdown restrictions will reverse the progress made so far," Ms Cullen said.

Read More

John Whelan: The number of Irish business failures will rise in this third lockdown

More in this section

Bjorn Kjos steps down 'Drastic surgery' needed as airlines face another tough year
Black lady making video call with headset ‘Striking a balance’ key to proposed remote working legislation
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Air traffic returned to 1980s' levels last year – IAA
Government urged to keep SME supports as startups suffer

Munster house prices expected to increase by 5% this year

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices