Pandemic-led pharmaceutical sales drive €2bn jump in Irish export value

The pharmaceutical sector drove a 17% surge in the value of Irish goods exports in November, CSO figures show, once again highlighting Ireland’s vulnerable reliance on the tech and pharma-heavy multinational sector.

In total, Irish export value jumped €2.1bn to just under €14.5bn in November, with a surge in exports of medical and pharmaceutical products during the Covid pandemic accounting for nearly half of that value.

Economist Alan McQuaid said the export figures highlight Ireland’s two-tier economy. He said while the pharmaceutical exports are likely to continue to thrive, domestic sector exports— particularly SME exports — will come under additional pressure due to changes imposed by Brexit.

“The problem with these sectors [pharmaceutical and technology] is that while they are huge value-added elements, in terms of GDP, they are not huge employers,” he said.

"The most important number in any economy is the unemployment rate and ours, because of Covid, continues to rise."

The value of medical and pharmaceutical product exports increased by just under €3bn, or 74%, year-on-year, in November to over €6.9bn. This accounted for 48% of the total value of exports, the CSO said.

Ireland is a huge international centre for pharmaceutical companies, with 24 of the industry’s biggest players — including Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — located here.

The value of imported goods for November amounted to just over €8.5bn. That was up by 10% on the same month in 2019 and resulted in Ireland having a trade surplus of just under €6bn in November; 12% or €621m over 12 months earlier.

The EU accounted for 40% of Irish exports in November. Exports to Britain rose 35% to €1.46bn, but there was a 9% fall in exports to Britain over the first 11 months of the year.