UK hopeful of avoiding double-dip recession

The UK economy shrank less than expected during the lockdown in November, making it possible the nation will avoid a double-dip recession.

The 2.6% contraction was two percentage points less severe than analysts had forecast. It means the UK economy will show growth for the fourth quarter unless December, when restrictions eased, records a decline of 1%.

The figures suggest that British consumers and companies adapted better to the second round of coronavirus curbs than they did in the first half of 2020.

A potentially larger hit is coming this month, with schools and all non-essential shops closed, which has kept up pressure on the country’s government and the Bank of England to do more to protect people unable to work.

British prime minister Boris Johnson is pinning his hopes on the vaccine to revive growth.

“It’s clear things will get harder before they get better and [the] figures highlight the scale of the challenge we face,” UK chancellor Rishi Sunak said.

But there are reasons to be hopeful. Our vaccine roll-out is well under way.

The better reading was aided by growth in the manufacturing and construction industries, which were allowed to remain operating, and a smaller-than-expected drop in services. The hospitality industry only fell half as much as it did in April.

Forecasters, including the Bank of England, were anticipating a contraction for the fourth quarter, but many are already upgrading their outlooks.

December will likely be boosted by a reopening of some stores, alongside the traditional increase in Christmas spending.

Dan Hanson of Bloomberg Economics expects growth of 0.6% during the quarter, with output in December alone rising 1%, and says GDP may fall less than forecast in the first three months of 2021.

“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast growth will pick up sharply as the [UK] economy reaps the benefits of the loosening of restrictions and the vaccine rollout programme. But with a meaningful opening of the economy only likely from May, the recovery is likely to be more evenly split over quarters two and three,” he said.

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent said this week the UK economy could be stronger than output data suggest as consumers switched their spending in response to the pandemic.

He noted retail spending moved to online traders when stores were closed, leaving the overall performance of the sector surprisingly strong.

