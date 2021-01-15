Bright future for US-Irish, says AmCham president

US-Irish business ties continue to play a vital role for both economies, says Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland and newly appointed president of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland for 2021.

He takes over as president from Carin Bryans, managing director of JP Morgan, who held the position of president in 2020. AmCham this year marks its 60th anniversary promoting US-Irish business and cultural relations.

“I look forward to taking on the role of president of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland especially during these challenging times as Ireland deals with both the global pandemic and Brexit,” said Mr Lambe, who is also VP of business planning and operations with Facebook Ireland.

“A few things I particularly want to spotlight during my 2021 presidency are : the scale of the economic contribution to Ireland of AmCham companies, in terms of capital investment, business to Irish suppliers directly and indirectly and of course payroll; the non-economic contribution of AmCham members’ employees – a diverse group of people very engaged socially, civically and culturally in Irish society; and the importance of multinational leadership – and harnessing it as a competitive advantage for Ireland.”

Mr Lambe has spent ten years at Facebook, driving the strategy and operations for Facebook’s sales organisation across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and India. He sits on various Facebook boards including Whatsapp, Facebook Payments and Facebook Ireland.

He will be supported during 2021 by AmCham vice-president Catherine Duffy, SVP and general manager of Northern Trust.

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland is the voice of US business in Ireland, with members including the Irish operations of US companies, Irish companies with operations in the United States and Irish businesses with close linkages to US-Ireland trade and investment. In Ireland, the American Chamber represents over 700 US companies and over 160,000 employees.

Mark Redmond, CEO of AmCham, said: “I want to congratulate Gareth Lambe on his appointment as President of the American Chamber. Gareth brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role which will be invaluable in the year ahead particularly as we seek to overcome the challenges of the Covid19 pandemic, consolidate Ireland’s position as a leading global location for US FDI, and capitalise on Ireland’s status as the only English speaking country in the EU post Brexit. I look forward to working with Gareth on the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.”