Irish M&A activity plummets to four-year low

The number of takeover and merger deals involving Irish-based companies plummeted to a four-year low in 2020, new figures show, with the value of deals the lowest in more than a decade.

The total value of business deals with any Irish involvement totalled €14.4bn last year, according to research by global financial data firm Refinitiv.

That was down by over 60% on 2019 levels and was the lowest annual value since 2009.

The largest Irish-interest deal was Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment’s €3.5bn deal to increase its stake in US sports betting firm FanDuel in December.

For the first time since 2009, there were no deals worth more than $5bn (€4.1bn).

Inbound merger and acquisition(M&A) activity involving an Irish target and a foreign buyer, declined 40% to €4.4bn, a seven-year low, while domestic deals declined 57% to €1.7bn.

Irish outbound M&A declined 63% to €4.9bn during 2020, marking the lowest annual total since 2012.

However, a pick-up is expected.

“It’s clear that 2020 was a very difficult year in terms of activity in the Irish M&A market with the macroeconomic environment and the pandemic having a huge negative impact on deals both in terms of size and quantity," said Bernard Jackman, Ireland account manager at Refinitiv.

“Certainly, the sense that we are getting from the market locally, is that companies are starting to plan and act from a strategic point of view again, so we would anticipate a much stronger year in 2021," he said.