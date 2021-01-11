VW, BMW, and Mercedes post 2020 sales blighted by Covid-19 crisis             

Sales of luxury cars in China and electric drives in Europe were the two bright spots for European carmakers in a 2020 blighted by the Covid-19 pandemic, company updates showed.

Volkswagen, the world’s biggest carmaker, reported a drop in sales at its core VW brand of just over 15% against 2019.

While VW brand sales fell nearly 10% in China, Volkswagen’s luxury Audi brand had its best-ever fourth quarter, and full-year sales in China rose 5.4%. The VW brand also saw global sales of fully-electric cars jump 197% from 2019 to 134,000, although that still only represented 2.5% of the total.

“2020 was a turning point for Volkswagen and marked a breakthrough in electric mobility,” said Ralf Brandstatter, head of the VW brand.

Rival BMW saw sales rise 3.2% in the fourth quarter and ended 2020 down 8.4%.

But the carmaker, which also owns the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, said sales were up 7.4% in China, its best performance since entering that market in 1994.

Meanwhile, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz brand, which reported figures on Friday, remained the world’s top-selling luxury carmaker for the fourth year running.

While global sales fell 7.5%, the premium brand saw sales in China increase 11.7%, including a 22% jump in the fourth quarter.

In Ireland, CSO figures confirmed a sharp drop in car sales here too. It said the number of new cars licensed in 2020 was 84,309, down almost 26% from 113,305 in 2019.

There was brighter news in December: Its figures showed new cars licensed in December was 1,032, up from 729 in December 2019.

Reuters and the Irish Examiner