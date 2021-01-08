CRU announces moratorium on electricity and gas disconnections during level 5 lockdown

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities said it will continue to monitor the levels of customer arrears, disconnections, and supplier wholesale market data to identify trends that may warrant consideration of any further measures.
Despite the moratorium, the regulatory body said it “strongly” encourages all customers to avoid building debt.

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 17:05
Nicole Glennon

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has put in place an industry-wide moratorium on all disconnections of domestic electricity and gas to take effect from today.

The moratorium will remain in place for the duration of the current Level 5 restrictions.

The CRU will continue to monitor the levels of customer arrears, disconnections and supplier wholesale market data to identify trends that may warrant consideration of any further measures.

The regulatory body said it “strongly” encourages all customers to avoid building debt by continuing to pay bills as usual or engage with their supplier to enter into payment arrangements if they are experiencing difficulties in paying their bills.

As the moratorium is temporary, the CRU has also advised customers to make themselves aware of their rights and the range of measures that are in place to protect them on an ongoing basis.

