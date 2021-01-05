IDA target of 50,000 jobs for Covid recovery puts focus on Munster regions

The IDA has pledged to create a minimum of 50,000 new jobs across the State in the coming years, including a significant focus on the South-East and Mid-West regions, as it looks for recovery beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes as the Government agency, which is responsible for attracting foreign investment projects, released its review of 2020, showing multinationals increased jobs by 20,000 amid the Covid crisis year.

However, the foreign-owned firms were not immune to the fallout of the pandemic and IDA-linked jobs posted a net gain of about 8,940, the lowest number since 2014.

Detailing the new plan through 2024, chief executive Martin Shanahan said of the target for 50,000 jobs that a significant number of projects would be based in the South-West, Mid-East, and South-East regions.

We will target & win 800 investments in our sectors of focus: Tech; Content, Consumer & Business Services; Int'l Financial Services; BioPharma & Food; Medical Technologies; and Engineering & Industrial Technologies. More at https://t.co/LDdNdtyEUw #InvestInIreland pic.twitter.com/oN1KHKV5bl — IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) January 6, 2021

After Ireland had attracted a large amount of foreign direct investments since the financial crisis, Mr Shanahan said the new plan had set "a realistic target".

He said 400 of a total of 800 projects through 2024 would be targeted in regions outside the Dublin area.

A total of 118 projects would be focused on the South-West, 76 projects would be focused on the Mid-West, and 40 in the South-East, he told the Irish Examiner.

The South-West was its best region in 2020, with IDA-related jobs in the area rising 5% to almost 46,010 "driven by Cork and the very strong performing base" of IT and pharmaceutical firms in existing and new companies, Mr Shanahan said.

Read More Irish Hotels Federation moves to stop tourists using Cork student complex

During the year, the IDA detailed a €300m investment by Pfizer in the US drug giant’s facilities in Dublin, Kildare, as well in Cork to create in total of 300 jobs, including expansion at Ringaskiddy. Qualcomm in Cork had also announced plans to to invest €78m for a new research and development centre.

The IDA had also highlighted plans by Cadence in Cork to open a new European research centre to add 150 jobs, and for doTerra, which makes essential oils, to create 100 jobs in Blarney.

The new jobs plan also includes the IDA setting up new buildings, including in the South-West region.

Regional development is at the centre of IDA’s new strategy. We will target half of all investments (400) from 2021-2024 to regional locations. Find out more https://t.co/roWpL2OSiW #FDIImpact #InvestInIreland pic.twitter.com/SE5RnQaHUg — IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) January 6, 2021

The resilience of the foreign-owned firms was also shown by the fact that more than half of the staff in all IDA-linked companies were working from home at the end of December, the IDA said.

Asked whether president-elect Joe Biden seems set to support further regulation of US big tech firms such as Google and Apple, Mr Shanahan said that any legislative changes in the US would not automatically affect Ireland.

On Ireland fighting the EU Commission over Apple's €13bn in taxes, Mr Shanhan said the decision last year by the European Court vindicated Government policy. The commission has said it will appeal the decision.

Mr Shanahan said the levels of employment in multinationals were at a record high and had helped bring corporation tax receipts to a new record.

There were likely to be some vulnerabilities but Ireland "has been fortunate" in having levels of foreign direct investments that had been "resilient" during the Covid-19 crisis, he said.