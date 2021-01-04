The contractor that may benefit if Apple decides to build a car

If Apple is seriously considering launching its own vehicle, as press reports suggest, then it will almost certainly decide to outsource, as it does with the iPhone. Apple designs the phone and its operating system but employs Foxconn to assemble components into a handset.

There’s at least one big contract manufacturer ready to take advantage of these seismic industry changes: Canada’s Magna International.

“If Apple is serious about building a car … Magna Steyr should build it,” says Evercore analyst Chris McNally.

Even if Apple doesn’t come knocking, the manufacturer is already advising tech groups and start-ups looking to enter the car business, and investors have taken notice. Magna’s shares have almost trebled since March, giving it a $21bn (€17bn) market value.

Magna is one of the world’s biggest car-parts suppliers, having generated nearly $40bn of revenue in 2019 from products such as transmissions, vehicle cameras, mirrors, and seating.

The contract manufacturing subsidiary, Magna Steyr, is the really interesting piece. It builds niche premium vehicles at a factory in Graz in Austria, including the Mercedes G-Class 4x4, the electric Jaguar I-Pace, and the BMW Z4 sports car.

Typically those companies choose to outsource the work, rather than retool or build a new production line, because the sales volumes are relatively small. In 2019 Magna assembled almost 160,000 vehicles — more than many carmakers produce — and generated $6.7bn of revenue from these activities.

Together with joint venture partner Beijing Automotive Group it recently added another facility in China, which is capable of producing 180,000 vehicles yearly. A north American plant might be next.

Magna’s client roster already extends well beyond the traditional carmakers. Henrik Fisker’s eponymous car venture, for one, went public in October after merging with a special purpose acquisition company.

A manufacturing and vehicle engineering partnership with Magna is key to Fisker’s asset-light approach. The latter often compares this to the Apple-Foxconn relationship and hopes that will avoid the production nightmares that bedeviled Tesla.

The Austrian Magna subsidiary is reportedly in talks about producing vehicles for Canoo, another Spac-backed car start-up, while in China it’s started producing the Arcfox for BAIC’s electric vehicle offshoot.

Other projects include helping Alphabet's Waymo subsidiary integrate self-driving technology into vehicles and working with Sony to produce the futuristic Vision S prototype car.