Plenty to test markets' mettle in the year ahead

I remember sitting in a meeting back in January, when a colleague asked about the potential market implications of the “Wuhan virus”.

You don’t often get silences in a room full of traders, but this was definitely a “you go first” moment.

When the conversation did resume, it focused on prior health catastrophes such as SARS, ebola and swine flu; the consensus being that the economic implications of this new virus would be similar and would remain largely contained within the Asia-Pacific region.

We were wrong. Badly wrong.

The Covid-19 virus spread rapidly across the globe and in March the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic.

Governments have attempted to curb the spread through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but sadly, this has not prevented over 78 million people contracting the virus and over 1.7 million deaths.

In addition to the human cost, the economic cost of Covid-19 has been devastating. Millions of businesses across the globe have shut down, or are relying on government assistance for survival.

Ronan Costello is head of sterling and dollar rates and systematic trading at Bank of Ireland.

The IMF expects global GDP to fall by approximately $6.2 trillion this year, making this the deepest economic recession ever. The labour market is now a massive concern.

Here in Ireland we have approximately 187,000 people officially unemployed, but on top of that, we have a massive 350,000 people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

The economic success or failure of the next few years depends on the destiny of these PUP recipients and their counterparts all across the globe.

As most business owners know, fate is a cruel mistress, and if your company requires customer footfall and you have survived 2020, you have done extremely well.

Given the economic devastation and our very uncertain future, I’ve been surprised at the resilience of equity markets this year.

While global stocks fell 34% in February and March, they have recovered impressively since then and are now up 12% on the year.

Read More Paddy Power shares surge helps Iseq post gain in Covid-19 year

After a few years of range trading, dollar volatility spiked again last year. The dollar is down over 6% against its main trading partners, and against the euro, which has been strong this year.

Looking ahead, there’ll be a few important items for investors to watch in 2021. The battle against Covid-19 will continue to be a key driver of markets. Do the vaccines perform as hoped? Can they neutralise new strains of the virus? Can they be rolled out speedily and effectively? If we don’t get positive answers to these questions, the risk asset rally of the last nine months could unravel.

US secretary of the Treasury nominee Janet Yellen will bring Obama-era experience to Joe Biden’s economic team. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images

US politics will be another key focus. President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed cabinet looks strong and diverse, with a good mix of Obama-era experience - in Janet Yellen and John Kerry - mixed with some fresh faces like Pete Buttigieg and Katharine Tai.

Their policies around trade, corporate tax, anti-trust, net neutrality and climate will all be critical for markets.

Despite all its short-comings, 2020 was the most environmentally friendly year planet Earth has seen for quite some time and with investment in the sustainable fund industry growing rapidly, and the US set to re-join the Paris Accord, our future at least looks greener than it did pre-Covid.

Ronan Costello is head of sterling and dollar rates and systematic trading at Bank of Ireland