Global stocks lifted by vaccine rollout, Brexit deal, and Trump aid bill

European shares marked their strongest close in 10 months, with German shares hitting a record high as relief over long-awaited US coronavirus relief, a Brexit trade deal, and a vaccine programme lifted spirits in thin holiday trade.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and government spending bill, causing some optimism over near-term economic prospects.

The launch of a cross-border European vaccination programme also fuelled hopes of a pandemic-free second half in 2021 and of a strong economic rebound.

Trade deal

Britain and the EU signed a Brexit trade deal late on Thursday, preserving several trade provisions for both sides and limiting the scale of disruption resulting from the divorce.

The benchmark European stock index rose 0.7% in a fourth straight day of gains, while German stocks ended 1.5% higher at a record peak.

Carmakers were among the top boosts to the German index, given that the country is a major supplier of cars to the UK. The striking of a trade deal appeared have cleared several regulatory doubts over the future of the EU-UK car supply chain.

However, many aspects of Britain’s future relationship with the EU remain to be hammered out, possibly over years.

Huge amounts of stimulus and vaccine optimism have seen the Stoxx-600 recover nearly 43% from its March lows, though it is on course to end the year about 4% lower due to a severely damaging second wave of coronavirus infections.

Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs as President Trump’s signing of the US' long-awaited pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.

Trump backs down

In a sudden reversal late on Sunday, Mr Trump backed down from his threat to block the hard-fought bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averted a federal government shutdown.

“Trump signing the Covid relief and government spending bill has gotten uncertainty out of the way, and the market right now is on autopilot - creeping its way higher into the new year,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

-Reuters