The reopening of non-essential retail and the loosening of restrictions on the hospitality sector lifted the retail and services pulses
New lockdown to spoil festive boost in business sentiment

The consumer pulse recovered further ground in December, with households more positive about the general economic situation and their own financial circumstances. File picture: Sam Boal

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 05:49
Alan Healy

Business confidence amongst Irish consumers and companies rose in December on the back of positive Covid vaccine rollout plans and the lifting of Level 5 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

However, the Bank of Ireland 'economic pulse' index was tempered by the lack of clarity on Brexit which did no reach a resolution until Christmas Eve.

The index — which measures consumer, business, and regional economic sentiment — increased to 70.2 but remains 12.8 points lower than last year.

The consumer pulse recovered further ground in December, with households more positive about the general economic situation and their own financial circumstances. Buying sentiment also firmed this month with just over a quarter considering it a good time to purchase big-ticket items compared with 22% in November — whereas savings sentiment softened as opportunities for social consumption increased and concerns about job security eased.

The reopening of non-essential retail and services businesses and the loosening of restrictions on the hospitality sector lifted the retail and services pulses. The industry pulse also rose this month while uncertainty was a concern for larger building firms which weighed on the construction pulse. 

The economic pulse surveys approximately 1,000 households and 2,000 businesses on a range of topics including the economy, their financial situation, spending plans, house price expectations, and business activity. Broken down by region, the pulse saw an increase in sentiment across the country with confidence highest in Dublin at 69.4 and lowest in Munster at 60.8.

The backdrop to this month’s survey was mixed with the surveys being out carried out as the country exited lockdown but as uncertainty remained over Brexit.

Dr Loretta O’Sullivan, group chief economist for Bank of Ireland, said consumer and business sentiment both tracked higher as households and firms geared up for the festive season and took comfort from developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front but with new restrictions coming into effect, the mood heading into the New Year will likely sour.

