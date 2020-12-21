UK retailers warn again over some food shortages amid French freight disruption

Tesco and Sainsbury's said earlier this week that gaps could start to appear on fruit and vegetable shelves within days
Freight from France is being disrupted as part of a wider suspension of travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster-spreading strain of Covid-19.

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 18:10
James Davey

Britain said there was plenty of food in the shops but industry groups repeated warnings of shortages of some fresh produce from next week unless freight routes to mainland Europe are swiftly restored.

UK home secretary Priti Patel said Britons should not be concerned despite Tesco and Sainsbury’s, Britain’s two biggest supermarket groups, raising the alarm earlier in the week, that gaps could start to appear on fruit and vegetable shelves within days.

“I don’t think anybody should be worried – there is plenty of food in our shops,” Ms Patel told LBC radio.

British supermarkets are facing record Christmas demand due to Covid-19 restrictions on the hospitality industry and on travel and there are fears of panic buying.

“UK shoppers need have no concerns about food supplies over Christmas, but impacts on local on-shelf availability of certain fresh foods look likely from next week unless we can swiftly restore this link,” said Ian Wright, CEO of the UK's Food and Drink Federation, which represents over 300 food and drink businesses. 

The British Retail Consortium is also concerned about supplies shortly after Christmas. 

• Reuters

Fergus Finlay

