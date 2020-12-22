Warning of sterling crisis 'should Johnson overplay Brexit threat as Covid-19 cases spike' 

Britain could face a sterling crisis, with serious consequences for Irish business, because of the way it has overplayed its threat to crash out of the EU even as the Covid-19 health crisis puts further pressure on its economy, a senior Irish economist has warned.

The warning comes as the cost of insuring against major falls for sterling over the coming weeks increased sharply. The EU said it was giving a “final push” in a bid to strike a Brexit trade deal with Britain, its chief negotiator Michel Barnier said, with the two sides inching towards agreement on fishing, though the politically sensitive matter remains unresolved.

But senior economist Jim Power said the British can ill afford to turn their back on striking a free trade deal with the EU because the Covid-19 spike in England and the effective isolation of the country for European flights had weakened its negotiating hand.

He said the eyes of the world were on sterling because Boris Johnson's government will fear any renewed currency run because crises for the pound in previous decades had so badly scarred the country.

A further sharp slide in the currency would immediately push up prices for all its imports, but in particular for oil. A weak pound also makes it difficult for Irish firms to sell profitably into Britain. Sterling traded at 91.27 pence, reflecting continuing jitters by traders over the prospects for the EU-UK trade talks.

Worrying traders

And no other currency in the world is worrying traders more than sterling. The relative cost to hedge against sterling’s decline over the next couple of weeks is the highest among global peers, as measured by risk reversals, beating the likes of Turkey’s lira, which topped the list for most of 2020.

Sterling was trading at 73 pence on the eve of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Since the vote, it has traded as low as 93 pence. Against the dollar, the pound was 1% lower at $1.33 in late trade in London, having dropped as much as 2.5% on the previous day.

Derek Halpenny, head of global market research at MUFG, said “the market is reluctant to price much in the way of no deal”. While an agreement is well-priced by the market, the pound could still climb as high as $1.39, a level not seen since 2018, depending on the shape of any accord, he said.

• Additional reporting Bloomberg