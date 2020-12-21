Last-minute letters and parcels may not arrive in time for Christmas due to UK transport disruption

Last-minute letters and parcels to and from Ireland to Great Britain and the rest of Europe will be impacted by the serious disruption to international supply lines via Great Britain, An Post has warned.

“We’ll do everything within our power to maintain the flow of incoming and outgoing international mail. However, current issues affecting transportation are increasingly outside the control of An Post as more European countries including Belgium, Sweden and Germany - one of our largest incoming mailers - temporarily suspend all despatches to Great Britain,” Garrett Bridgman, Managing Director, An Post Mails & Parcels explained.

Mr Bridgman said Ireland has avoided many of the delays and disruptions being experienced in other countries as a result of Covid restrictions and unprecedented volumes due to early guidance on Christmas deadlines.

Covid-19 restrictions have "seriously impacted" air freight capacity this year with practically all incoming and outgoing international letters and parcels conveyed by ferry via Great Britain.

While freight is still moving between Britain and Ireland, Ireland's postal service warned there are significant delays and long tailbacks with hundreds of container trucks waiting to board ferries.

However, An Post has advised customers that all e-commerce parcels received in line with the deadlines advised to large online retailers and all international Christmas cards and smaller parcels received into Ireland in line with advised posting dates are on track to be delivered to customers by Christmas Eve, while all parcels and cards posted nationally today for delivery across the Republic of Ireland will also be delivered in time for Christmas.