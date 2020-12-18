Dundrum shopping centre owner Hammerson to list shares in Ireland 

Retail landlord Hammerson, which owns some of the largest shopping malls in Ireland, Britain, and also in Paris and Barcelona, said it will list its stock on the Irish stock exchange, in a sign that it sees opportunities across Europe despite its retail tenants facing huge turmoil from the Covid-19 crisis.

Significantly, the property firm mentioned its Irish city centre development plans or what it calls its City Quarters in Dublin city centre in the stock market announcement.

Hammerson owns half of Dundrum centre and half of the Swords Pavilions, and controls the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre, as well as the nearby 1916 battlefield site, and has a significant minority stake in the Kildare Village, and at the start of the year completed the sale of the Abbey Retail Park in Belfast.

In Britain, it is best known as the owner of Brent Cross in London and Birmingham's Bullring, and also owns retail properties in France and Spain. Big retail landlords were already under pressure before the Covid crisis and had sold off smaller centres in response to the changing shopping habits.

Today the @MayorofLondon approved Hammerson and @ballymore's plans to transform the @goodsyardlondon site into an exemplary mixed-use urban quarter that will help drive the recovery and growth of #Shoreditch and London over the next decade.https://t.co/OGrOKBwUof — Hammerson plc (@Hammersonplc) December 3, 2020

Hammerson shares fell by over 1% in London in the latest session and have now dropped over 80% in the past year to value the company at around €1.1bn, as the Covid emergency has added to the longer-term problems for its British retailing tenants.

However, the company said it is seeking a secondary listing in Dublin from December 23 "given the importance and scale of its investor base and operations in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland.

In the stock market announcement, it said its significant assets in France were valued at £1.2bn (€1.3bn) and in Ireland they were worth £800m “in addition to significant City Quarters development opportunities in Dublin”.

It stressed it is not raising new funds in the new listing. It is being advised by Goodbody Corporate Finance.