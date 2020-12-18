Ireland’s power generation almost fully based on gas and wind energy

Ireland’s power generation is now almost fully based on gas and wind energy with 85% of power supply in November coming from these two energy pillars.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, gas has been the largest supplier of power generation in Ireland in all bar two months of 2020. It accounted for 45.1% of power generation in November, with strong wind generation, accounting for 39.9%.

The generation mix varied extensively through the month, with wind peaking at over 68% of generation but falling to as low as just 5%. Peak gas generation was also 68%, but the minimum required generation from gas was 27%.

Gas demand in power generation remains marginally up on last year.

While gas demand from construction was up 32% month on month, unseasonably mild weather and Covid-19 restrictions both impacted on overall gas demand in November, which was down by 10% compared to the same month in 2019.

However, overall demand on the gas network for the year up to November, is now broadly flat year on year.

Despite larger numbers working from home and an increase in the number of residential customers, residential gas demand was flat month on month but down 22% compared to November 2019 as mild weather conditions persisted and temperatures averaged a few degrees above normal.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing, retail, transport and IT all continue to show annual gas demand growth, but travel, education, office, leisure and laundry services have all recorded reductions in gas usage in the past year.

Gas Networks Ireland's Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins, said the figures demonstrate “the evolving nature of Ireland’s energy system.”

“Covid-19 continues to impact on gas demand in key sectors of our economy. However, we have seen repeatedly that, when restrictions are eased, demand bounces back quickly and despite the turmoil of Covid-19, overall usage of gas in 2020 so far is generally in line with last year’s levels,” he said.