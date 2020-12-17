Political pressure mounts for action on flight refunds

Political pressure is mounting for action to be taken against airlines refusing to refund passengers who lost money after cancelling summer flights due to government advice not to travel during the pandemic.

Sinn Féin, Labour, and People Before Profit have backed calls for the consumer rights regulator to intervene, while one Fianna Fáil TD has said airlines “need to do the right thing for their customers”.

Earlier this week, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) said it plans to lobby the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for an investigation, as is due to happen in the UK over the same issue.

The ITAA wants legislation changed to close loopholes which allow airlines not to refund passengers once a flight takes off.

It said there are “several hundreds of millions of euro” still outstanding in customer refunds.

Its issue is with so-called ‘ghost flights’ — where airlines fly empty jets in order to keep flying and, therefore, avoid having to refund customers over a cancelled service.

Airlines are only legally obliged to refund customers when the flight is grounded and does not fly due to a cancellation.

Calls for action are being made as most consumers cancelled their own flights having been told not to undertake any non-essential travel during the pandemic.

Sinn Féin has now written to the CCPC requesting an investigation over whether airlines have breached consumers' rights regarding refunds during the pandemic.

“We specifically asked the CCPC to look at the situation around flights which people could not lawfully take during the lockdown of March 27 to May 18, and the lockdown of October 21 to December 1,” said Sinn Féin’s transport spokesperson Darren O’Rourke.

Sinn Féin said the situation may warrant “a comprehensive investigation” by the CCPC.

"We also requested the commission to check if airlines continued to operate flights despite people being unable lawfully to travel for non-essential purposes due to public health restrictions. Consumers have a right to be treated fairly and airlines have an obligation to abide by the law,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Labour’s transport spokesperson Duncan Smith said airlines should not be allowed to run "ghost flights".

He said the Department of Transport and the Commission for Aviation Regulation “need to stop sitting on their hands and do something about this”.

“The CCPC needs to investigate this practice and determine whether these airlines were operating these flights to avoid refunding passengers and, if so, how much the airlines owe passengers,” he said.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said: “We support the call for an investigation. It needs legislation — even emergency legislation. If the public health advice is for people not to travel and people adhere to that they should be covered for that and should be refunded."

Cork-based Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said "anyone who cancelled a trip abroad due to government Covid restrictions should not find themselves out of pocket".