Sterling signals Brexit deal optimism as Nissan opts to build new e-car outside Britain                

Sterling is surging against the euro in the clearest sign yet that investors are betting that the EU and the UK are set to agree on some sort of Brexit free trade deal in the coming days.

At 89.9 pence, the British currency reached its highest level since before the latest round of talks got under way, amid warnings from both sides to prepare for the devastating fallout of a no-deal.

It had weakened as far as 92 pence last week on the then gloomy prospects for a deal.

The optimism of currency markets appears to be based on the fact that any lasting dispute would appear to be over fisheries and not the big governance issue of who polices rules over standards involving imports and exports between Britain and the EU's single market.

Fisheries although politically significant for Boris Johnson's government is insignificant in terms of the €2.4trn value of the British economy and is certainly a minnow for the single market of 450m people.

Clear signs of the long term damage that Britain is inviting for its economy outside the EU has come in a decision by Nissan to ship an upcoming electric vehicle to Europe from Japan rather than produce it in the UK, where one of its largest factories faces existential risk from a hard Brexit.

Read More Businesses need to prepare for the inevitable change after Brexit

The battery-powered Ariya sport utility vehicle will be made at Nissan’s facility in Japan’s Tochigi prefecture and shipped to Europe and the US from there, the company said.

While the carmaker had considered producing the model in Sunderland in northern England, it has repeatedly warned that its plant there won’t be viable if Britain is unable to reach a trade deal with the EU.

The decision underlines the risk a no-deal Brexit poses to the already-reeling UK car industry.

New-car registrations plunged 27% last month and are down almost a third this year.

Unless negotiators are able to reach an agreement on new terms of trade, vehicles and components will be subject to tariffs that Nissan, BMW, and Peugeot-maker PSA Group have said would be catastrophic for their factories.

Nissan’s Sunderland plant has at times manufactured more than half a million vehicles a year, though output dropped below 350,000 units last year and will be much lower in 2020.

About 80% of the Qashqai and Juke crossovers and Leaf hatchbacks manufactured there are exported.

The company earmarked €440m for production of the new Qashqai SUV in Sunderland and has invested most of that already.

Additional reporting Bloomberg