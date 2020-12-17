Sober trend for Irish beer sector as draught sales decline 57%

Around 63% of beer is usually sold in the on-trade in Ireland compared to a European average of 30%
Draught beer sales were down 93% during April, May and June when the country was in lockdown. 

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 11:31
Nicole Glennon

Draught beer sales fell 57% between January and September of this year, with Covid-19 restrictions resulting in extended closures of wet pubs and the hospitality sector.

Drinks Ireland|Beer, the Ibec trade association which represents beer producers in Ireland, said sales of beer were down 15% between January and September 2020, compared to the same period last year. 

The figures for draught beer sales were particularly sobering, down 57% during the nine month period, and down 93% during April, May and June when the country was in lockdown. 

Jonathan McDade, Head of Drinks Ireland|Beer said despite some commentary to the contrary, these figures show consumption declined as a result of Covid-19 and the closure of pubs.

"Ireland’s beer sector has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19, because of the large proportion of beer usually consumed in the on-trade in Ireland," he added. 

According to Drinks Ireland|Beer, around 63% of beer is usually sold in the on-trade in Ireland. This compares to a European average of 30%.

“This data demonstrates the knock-on impact that closures have had, not only on hospitality venues but also on their many suppliers and the wider business ecosystem in which they operate, including beer producers," he finished. 

