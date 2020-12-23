Strong merger and acquisition activity across Munster

Munster continues to see strong merger and acquisition (M&A) activity which is expected to continue into 2021, Deloitte Ireland has said.

Ronan Murray, Partner and Head of Financial Advisory at the professional services firm said that despite the challenges in the market including executing and completing in a virtual environment due to Covid, there continues to be strong M&A activity in the region and their firm have a strong pipeline of transactions in place for 2021.

He pointed to a number of significant transactions this year that Deloitte advised on including the sale of Cork-based Amber Petroleum to Greenergy, the sale of M&M Walshe Group to Eight Fifty Food Group, the sale of Limerick based 4Site to the UK Indigo Telecom Group, Kerry based ViClarity on their merger with US-based PolicyWorks Inc and the sale of Statsols to US company Insightful Science LLC”.

Deloitte Ireland was recently named Ireland’s M&A Financial Advisor of the Year at the Mergermarket European Awards.

“This reflects the hard work of our combined all-island M&A team that works seamlessly together to deliver for our clients on the island. Our regional financial advisory team is located in our Cork and Limerick offices and we provide corporate finance advice to support our clients' strategic objectives," Mr Murray said.

Nationally the company led a number of transactions this year across a range of business sectors including TotalMobile and Horizon on their investment from Bowmark Capital and Livingbridge on their investment in Chill Insurance.

Anya Cummins, Partner M&A, Deloitte Ireland said 2020 has been an incredibly busy year with a number of cross-border and private equity transactions, despite the market volatility.