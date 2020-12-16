Irish bank shares climb as much as 5% but Kingspan hit by Covid spike fears

Irish shares continued to rise on a new wave of optimism over a Brexit deal, as all three listed banks and Ryanair added more millions to their market values, but building products firm Kingspan and hotel group Dalata fell on fears of a spike in Covid cases in Britain.

Reflecting perceived warming prospects for a Brexit deal, sterling edged higher, to 90.4 pence against the euro.

AIB, up by more than 4%, and Bank of Ireland, up 1%, continued with their winning streak since the gloom over the EU-UK talks lifted in recent days.

Up 5%, Permanent TSB shares joined in with the newly found optimism.

Kingspan and Dalata, which both have significant operations in Britain, fell by 4% and 2%, as investors feared more strict lockdowns in January before the rollout of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the idea of developing Shannon Airport as an airfreight hub for a world after Brexit has resurfaced even after the scrapping of a similar plan five years ago.

Kieran O’Callaghan, chief executive of freight forwarding company Cargo Logistics, told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that Ireland’s post-Brexit freight transport choices were either to fall behind or to create “a world-leading air cargo hub” to service multinationals and Irish-owned manufacturing firms.

“The solution is a cargo air-bridge service into Liege bypassing the UK, which will provide speed, reliability, and autonomy to our airfreight model,” said Mr O'Callaghan.

“The solution, unfortunately, is not the daily ferry service direct to France, as it increases the key risk to the airfreight model, which is speed.”

Mr O’Callaghan said Shannon was the best location for a project that would cost “north of €20m” per year to sustain.

However, Irish Road Haulage Association president Eugene Drennan said it is questionable whether the volumes of tech and pharma exports would be high enough to sustain the project.