Travel agents to push for flight refunds probe

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is to lobby the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) as part of a bid to force airlines to pay what it estimates as being “several hundreds of millions of euro” in outstanding refunds for missed customer flights and cancelled holidays during the summer months of the Covid crisis.

The ITAA, ultimately, wants government action, with legislation being changed to close any loophole which allows for refunds not to be paid once a flight takes off.

The argument surrounds so-called ‘ghost flights’, where some airlines apparently flew near-empty jets, last summer, in order to keep flights open, while customers cancelled their trips because of government advice not to fly at the height of the pandemic.

Airlines are only legally obliged to refund customers when the flight is grounded and does not fly.

ITAA chief executive Pat Dawson said Irish customers are owed “several hundreds” of millions of euro as a result of the ‘ghost flight’ situation.

He said the association has already brought the issue to the attention of the Department of Transport and the Commission for Aviation Regulation, since last March, with “nothing done”. The ITAA has also aired its grievances in front of the Oireachtas transport committee.

Mr Dawson said consumers should not be suffering losses when the Government told them not to fly.

“We believe that current legislation on refunds from airlines must be changed in the interest of consumers. Due to restrictions on non-essential travel, consumers were advised not to travel, and now are not eligible for a refund from their airline,” Mr Dawson said.

“The Association feels that this is extremely unfair on consumers who paid money in good faith for holidays that they couldn’t go on, and is calling on the Government to take action to protect consumers’ rights,” he said.

The CCPC said it would listen to any consumer who has been refused a refund they were entitled to.

“Where the CCPC is of the view that a trader’s commercial practices are not in compliance with consumer protection legislation requirements, we will consider what the appropriate course of action is to ensure that the trader amends their practices,” it said.

It said refund requests are entitled when a flight is cancelled.

However, it added refunds also come into play under package holiday legislation, which allows consumers to cancel in the event of “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances” occurring at their destination.

But, the Commission for Aviation Regulation said it has dealt with "thousands" of complaints from customers in relation to refunds from airlines, with the majority of those cases now closed.

The ITAA’s move comes on the back of the UK’s competition regulator – the Competition and Markets Authority – launching an investigation into whether airlines in Britain broke the law by denying refunds to customers for flights they couldn’t legally take due to Covid travel restrictions.

Elsewhere, the International Air Transport Association has called on governments to class aviation employees as essential workers when vaccine roll-out plans are developed.