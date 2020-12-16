Just 27% of board appointments at Iseq listed companies last year were female

Just 27% of all new board appointments at Iseq listed companies in the last year were female, while not a single woman was appointed to an executive director role in the 18 months to September 1 of this year.

That’s according to a new report from Balance for Better Business, the Government established initiative tasked with examining the gender mix at the top of Irish business, which also found that the target for all listed companies to have at least one woman on senior leadership teams by end of 2020 will be missed, with almost two in five (38%) listed companies still having no woman among senior leadership.

The current low rate of new female board appointments means Ireland is unlikely to meet its 2023 set out in previous reports.

At Executive Director level, 13 appointments were made during the 18-month period without a single female appointment.

While the government-backed group said it was pleased to report some significant improvements on boards of companies listed on Euronext Dublin, it said a small number of all-male boards remain “resistant to change.”

In a statement, Balance for Better Business said there were eight listed companies with all-male boards as of September 1 of this year with five of these companies appointing new directors in the period examined. All appointees made were male in "a particularly disappointing refusal to take the opportunity for change."

Overall, there’s been a slight improvement in the number of listed companies with female directors.

At the start of September, 22.4% of listed company directors were female, compared to 19.1% a year earlier. This continues the positive trend since the initiative was established in 2018 when just 14% of Board members were female.

Brid Horan, co-chair Better Balance for Better Business said a number of all-male Boards continue to be stubbornly resistant to change

Five listed company boards, AIB, CRH, Bank of Ireland, Ryanair and CPL, have also reached or exceeded the 40% balance target.

Balance for Better Business, which was launched by the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in July 2018, is tasked with examining the gender mix within the governance and senior management of companies in Ireland and the issues which arise in connection with the appointment of company directors and senior management.

The Balance for Better Business Review Group comprises senior figures in Irish business and the public service including Carol Andrews (30% Club and BNY Mellon), Mark FitzGerald (Sherry FitzGerald), Aongus Hegarty (Dell), Danny McCoy (Ibec), Martin Shanahan (IDA), Julie Sinnamon (Enterprise Ireland), Fiona Tierney (eir) and Dr Orlaigh Quinn (Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment).

Commenting at the launch of the report today, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, said: “This report shows that we have seen some progress in female participation on boards and leaderships teams, especially for ISEQ20 companies, where the average representation on boards is up from 18% in 2018 to over 27% now.”

“However, clearly more needs to be done. There is still insufficient representation of women in Executive Director roles and the appointment rate of women to boards remains disappointing.”

“By excluding women, businesses are ignoring the talent of half of the population. This cannot continue. Not only because it is wrong, but because more diverse leadership, yields better results.”

Brid Horan, Co-Chair, Balance for Better Business, said: “At Balance for Better Business, we are pleased by the progress we have seen towards our voluntary targets. However, a number of all-male Boards continue to be stubbornly resistant to change, while the recent slowing in the rate of female Board appointments is also a concern.”

“We are today calling on Irish companies to urgently address the serious gender imbalance that persists among Senior Leadership Teams. Unless these issues are tackled, many companies will fall spectacularly short of these voluntary targets and more prescriptive steps may be needed to achieve balance, as has happened in several other countries,” she said.