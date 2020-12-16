Cork and Kerry hubs share slice of €17m NDRC contract

The €17 million five-year contract to manage the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) has been awarded to members of a new network of innovation hubs throughout the country by the Government.

Cork City’s Republic of Work, Skibbereen’s Ludgate and Kerry's DDI Hub will form part of the new Irish Tech Hub Network, alongside Dogpatch Labs Dublin, Portershed Galway and Ormeau Baths Belfast.

Over the five year contract, the network will deliver mentorship-driven accelerator and pre-accelerator programmes as well as pre-seed funding to entrepreneurs across Ireland, investing in “globally-focused, high impact" startups, to create internationally scalable Irish companies.

The network will deliver the NDRC programmes via “a hub and spoke model”, which sees each hub interacting with other emerging hubs, universities and incubators in its region to catalyse entrepreneurial support across every county in Ireland.

Additionally, Google for Startups - a partner of Dogpatch Labs who supported the bid - will open its own global network partner programmes to the NDRC participants to encourage international growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said: “The next phase of the NDRC connects ecosystems across the country, with each regional hub representing a local centre of entrepreneurial excellence to support people in getting their ideas off the ground.”

“Being well connected throughout our regions as well as internationally means that we can share knowledge and grow together as a country.”

Republic of Work Director Dan Kiely said he believes the network will “bridge and empower entrepreneurs across regions in ways that have not been possible before."

“Strong networks have always played a major role in the success of businesses that I've been involved with, and our vision here is to increase and cement Ireland's presence on the global stage of entrepreneurship, continuing our heritage of consistently punching above our weight," he said.

The new programmes will take place in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kerry, with applications opening early next year.