Ireland's pharma exports fall sharply in October      

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 16:07
Eamon Quinn

Exports of goods fared unexpectedly badly in October with the value of pharma products and medical goods sold to world markets by multinationals contributing to a €1.2bn decline, while exports to Britain also posted a sharp fall.  

The CSO figures show that exports tumbled €1.2bn, or 9%, to over €12.2bn in October from September, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, and were down by €2.2bn from October 2019, on an unadjusted basis. 

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products, which make up over a third of the value of all exports, accounted for a significant part of the sharp decline, according to the CSO figures. Exports of organic chemicals also fell from October 2019.

Meanwhile, exports to Britain slid €315m, or 23%, to around €1bn in the month from October 2019, driven by a decline in both medical and pharma products and live horses. 

Exports to Britain are also down sharply, by 13%, to €9.9bn in the first 10 months of the year.

Ireland imported more than €20bn worth of goods from the UK last year, exported €15.7bn

