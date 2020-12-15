Ireland's pharma exports fall sharply in October      

Exports of goods fared unexpectedly badly in October with the value of pharma products and medical goods sold to world markets by multinationals contributing to a €1.2bn decline, while exports to Britain also posted a sharp fall.

The CSO figures show that exports tumbled €1.2bn, or 9%, to over €12.2bn in October from September, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, and were down by €2.2bn from October 2019, on an unadjusted basis.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products, which make up over a third of the value of all exports, accounted for a significant part of the sharp decline, according to the CSO figures. Exports of organic chemicals also fell from October 2019.

Meanwhile, exports to Britain slid €315m, or 23%, to around €1bn in the month from October 2019, driven by a decline in both medical and pharma products and live horses.

Exports to Britain are also down sharply, by 13%, to €9.9bn in the first 10 months of the year.