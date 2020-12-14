Increased housing activity ends four-month contraction in construction trade

Increased housing output in November has led to an expansion in Ireland's construction sector for the first time in four months, the latest monthly snapshot of the industry suggests.

The Ulster Bank construction survey involves a survey of purchasing managers across the whole industry who work in residential buildings, commercial construction, such as office buildings, and civil engineering.

Its overall index which measures total activity across the three parts of the industry expanded in November with the rate of expansion rising the fastest since August 2019.

"There was a welcome return to expansion in Irish construction activity in November as a sharp increase last month left the headline PMI index back at above the 50 breakeven level for the first time since July," Simon Barry, Chief Economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank,

"This improvement reflected better performance across the three main sub-sectors, with a Housing PMI reading of 53 signalling a solid increase in residential activity last month, keeping its place as the strongest-performing sub-sector."

The PMI notes that commercial activity was unchanged in November, thereby ending a three-month sequence of contraction while civil engineering work decreased.

Ulster Bank said the forward-looking elements of the PMI point to further improvements in the sector. A sharp pick up in new orders left the November reading at a 19-month high of 57.3, with a number of respondents linking this rise to improved demand.

"Gains in actual and prospective activity have also underpinned rising demand for construction workers, with the rate of job creation picking up to a 10-month high," Mr Barry said.