Investor compensation company see risks over Covid and Brexit  

The company set up to protect investors when investment firms or stockbrokers collapse posted a €3.5m surplus for 2020 as it said there were risks amid a "very challenging and uncertain environment" from the Covid-19 and Brexit challenges.

The Investor Compensation Company Limited (ICCL) said in its annual report it had a surplus of €3.5m and its reserves had grown to €65.2m in its 2020 financial year that runs to the end of July because there were no new claims made in the year.

The company gets its money from 3,100 investment firms that contribute to two funds.

“The renewed strong support for the compensation scheme from the investment firm sector, as evidenced by the high level of annual levy payments, has enabled the ICCL to buttress its funding capacity in the past year," said its chairwoman Jane Marshall.

"This commitment is laudatory, given the current very challenging and uncertain environment being experienced by investment firms and the wider economy," she said, but warned that "the board of the company has worked to ensure that additional risks relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit are being managed effectively".

The ICCL is dealing with the legal fallout from the collapse of Custom House Capital in 2011, as well as compensation claims from the liquidation of stockbroker Money Markets International, or MMI, over 20 years ago.