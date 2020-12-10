Cost of over the counter medicine increases by more than 10%

The price of over the counter medicines has soared by more than 10 per cent this year, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Non-prescription medicines such as pain relievers, antacids, vitamins and other supplements have increased by 10.7% in the past twelve months according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

The cost of prescription medicines, however, has fallen by 4.2% when compared with November 2019.

A spokesperson for the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said as of January 1 this year, a VAT rate of 13.5% applies to the sale of "a range of oral food supplement products."

The VAT rate on these products was previously zero.

The IPU said the added VAT on food supplements "accounts for the change" reflected in the consumer price index.

There have also been notable annual increases in a number of health costs this year, with the cost of hospital services up 6.4% since November 2019, while outpatient services, including doctors’ fees and paramedical services, have increased by 4.7%.

Dental services have increased by 5.4% on a yearly basis. The cost of health insurance premiums also increased by 2.9%.

Earlier this week, health insurance provider VHI announced it would waive a portion of its members’ premiums following a fall in claims due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows rebate schemes earlier in the year by VHI, Irish Life Health and Laya Healthcare.

While the cost of medical services and insurance has inflated, overall, consumer prices fell by 1.1% last month, meaning annualised prices have now fallen for eight consecutive months since Ireland’s first Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

The cost of clothing and footwear (down 7.9%) household furnishings (down 3.7%) and transport (down 3%) were all down on an annual basis last month, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on the retail and transport sectors.

The CPI shows private rents have fallen by 3.2% while mortgage interest payments have increased by 1.9%. Prior to the pandemic, consumer prices had been growing steadily at an annual rate of around 1%.