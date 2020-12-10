Cost of over the counter medicine increases by more than 10%

Non-prescription medicines such as pain relievers, antacids, vitamins and other supplements have increased by 10.7% in the past twelve months
Cost of over the counter medicine increases by more than 10%

The prices of non-prescription medicines such as pain relievers, antacids, vitamins and other supplements have increased by 10.7% in the past twelve months. Picture: iStock

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 17:01
Nicole Glennon

The price of over the counter medicines has soared by more than 10 per cent this year, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Non-prescription medicines such as pain relievers, antacids, vitamins and other supplements have increased by 10.7% in the past twelve months according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

The cost of prescription medicines, however, has fallen by 4.2% when compared with November 2019.

A spokesperson for the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said as of January 1 this year, a VAT rate of 13.5% applies to the sale of "a range of oral food supplement products."

The VAT rate on these products was previously zero.

The IPU said the added VAT on food supplements "accounts for the change" reflected in the consumer price index. 

There have also been notable annual increases in a number of health costs this year, with the cost of hospital services up 6.4% since November 2019, while outpatient services, including doctors’ fees and paramedical services, have increased by 4.7%.

Dental services have increased by 5.4% on a yearly basis. The cost of health insurance premiums also increased by 2.9%.

Earlier this week, health insurance provider VHI announced it would waive a portion of its members’ premiums following a fall in claims due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows rebate schemes earlier in the year by VHI, Irish Life Health and Laya Healthcare.

While the cost of medical services and insurance has inflated, overall, consumer prices fell by 1.1% last month, meaning annualised prices have now fallen for eight consecutive months since Ireland’s first Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

The cost of clothing and footwear (down 7.9%) household furnishings (down 3.7%) and transport (down 3%) were all down on an annual basis last month, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on the retail and transport sectors.

The CPI shows private rents have fallen by 3.2% while mortgage interest payments have increased by 1.9%. Prior to the pandemic, consumer prices had been growing steadily at an annual rate of around 1%.

Read More

Deposits by Irish firms rise as SME loans still cost double eurozone rate

More in this section

Pregnant woman working from home Managing mental health biggest challenge of working from home for third of workers
Mother Working from home and holding her baby 77% of Irish people believe motherhood impacts a woman's career progression
Deposits from Irish firms at highest levels ever recorded  Deposits from Irish firms at highest levels ever recorded 
Social networks misinformation

US regulator wants to break up Facebook, but faces an uphill battle

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices