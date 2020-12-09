Deposits from Irish firms at highest levels ever recorded 

Loans to private-sector enterprises suffered a net decline of €1.4 billion, representing the largest quarterly fall since Q1 2011.
Nicole Glennon

Deposits from Irish private-sector enterprises have increased by €20.6 billion so far this year, representing the largest annual increase ever recorded.

New figures from the Central Bank show deposits from Irish smell, medium and larger enterprises increased by €6.2 billion during the third quarter of 2020 with deposits from enterprises engaged in 'core sectors' (non-financial, non-property related sectors) increasing by €3.9 billion over the quarter, to stand at €66 billion.

The Central Bank said the quarterly increase was somewhat driven by the €1.3 billion growth in deposits by the information and communication sector.

Conversely, today’s figures show loans to private-sector enterprises decreased significantly last quarter, with a net decline of €1.4 billion, representing the largest quarterly fall since the first quarter of 2011.

Annually, core credit decreased by €2.3 billion or 7.9%, representing the largest annual decrease since quarter three of 2012.

Net lending to large core enterprises declined quarterly and annually by €1.1 billion and €1.7 billion, respectively.

Today’s figures also show the weighted average interest rates on outstanding SME loans decreased over the quarter, declining by 13 basis points to 3.49%, while there was a decline of 4 basis points over the year.

The interest rate on new SME loan drawdowns decreased by 34 basis points over quarter three and now stands at 3.88%.

SME interest rates varied between sectors with higher than average rates charged to the primary industries and transportation and storage sectors.

Repayments by SMEs were lower than previous quarters at €1.2 billion while annually, repayments by all SMEs were €5.5 billion - the lowest annual repayment level seen since the first quarter of 2014.

