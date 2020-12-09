Car sales slump in November but hybrid and electric make gains

The number of new cars licensed in November fell by 12.4% compared to the same time last year, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

While the CSO said the monthly decrease follows two months of strong growth, the number of new cars licenced has fallen on an annual basis with 29,299 fewer cars licensed in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, a fall of 26%.

Today's figures also reflect a growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, with more than one in five of all new cars licensed last month falling into this category.

The combined number of new electric and hybrid cars licensed in the 11 months of 2020 was 14.5% greater than those licensed in all of 2019.

There has also been a fall in the number of diesal cars licenced. In the eleven months up to November of this year, 42.9% of all new private cars licensed were diesel, compared to 47% for the same period last year.

Commenting on the data, CSO Statistician Olive Loughnane said: “Data for the year to date, shows that the number of new cars licensed was 29,299 lower than in the same period of 2019, a drop of 26.0%."

"This fall is due to the very low numbers licensed during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.”

"The number of used cars licensed in November declined by 20.1% but decreases in the number of used cars licensed were evident prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis," she added.

Volkswagen was the most popular make of new private car licensed in November, followed by Skoda, Toyota, Renault and Ford. Together these five makes represent 44.8% of all new private cars licensed in November 2020.