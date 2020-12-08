Fuel retailer tops latest tax defaulters list as €11.7m in settlements remain unpaid

The Revenue published details of 17 settlements amounting to just under €20m
The revenue published details of 17 settlements amounting to just under €20m.

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 10:40
Alan Healy

A fuel retailer and wholesaler based in Dublin has had a settlement with the Revenue of €9.2m recorded in the latest list of tax defaulters.

DMG Energy Ltd in Ranelagh, which is now in liquidation, was the subject of an investigation for the non-declaration of excise duty and under-declaration of VAT and ordered to pay €3.4m in taxes, €2.6m in interest and €3.2m in penalties. The Revenue said that the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of September 30.

Michael Feely, a company director and farmer from Atogher Road, Roscommon made the second largest settlement of €4.92m for non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax following a Revenue audit. None of the settlement remains unpaid.

Danny Fitzpatrick, a company director from Newry, Co Down made the third largest settlement of €1.93m for under declaration of Income Tax following an audit. revenue said €1.92m remained unpaid as of September 30.

Shabra Plastics & Packaging Ltd, a packaging provider in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan had a settlement of €1.788m following an investigation for under-declaration of VAT. None of the settlement remains unpaid.

Elsewhere, Raymond Managh, a company director and journalist trading as News Scan Ireland had a settlement of €62,313 following a Revenue audit for under-declaration of income tax. None of the settlement remains unpaid.

Alan Horohoe, a marquee hire operator trading as Ventura Marquee Hire in Lanesboro, Co Roscommon had a settlement of €87,099 for non-declaration of Income Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT, of which €12,359 remains unpaid.

The latest list of defaulters cover the period from July 1 to September 30. The revenue published details of 17 settlements amounting to just under €20m.

Eight cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which five exceeded €500,000 and four of which exceeded €1m. Seven are cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as at 30 September 2020.

Revenue said €11.7m was the amount unpaid and in some cases, collection or recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible.

