Eurozone economy and employment surge at fastest rate since 1995 following pandemic contraction 

Eurozone employment and GDP experienced its sharpest increase since records began this summer, rebounding from a Covid-19 induced contraction earlier in the year.

According to a new publication by Eurostat, seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 12.5% in the euro area and by 11.5% in the European Union in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the previous quarter.

The statistical office of the European Union said these were by far the sharpest increases observed since the series started in 1995, and a rebound compared with the second quarter of 2020, when GDP had decreased by 11.7% in the euro area and by 11.3% in the EU.

Compared with the same three months of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 4.3% in the euro area and by 4.2% in the EU during the months of July, August and September, which represents a partial recovery after declines of 14.7% and 13.9%, respectively, in the previous quarter.

Ireland leads employment growth

As Covid-19 restrictions were eased across many member states this summer, subsequent growth in employment levels was recorded.

Ireland led the recovery with a 3.3% increase in the third quarter, compared to Q2.

Spain (up 3.1%) and Austria (up 3.0%) were close behind us, while the largest decreases were observed in Lithuania (down 1.9%) and Romania (down 1.0%).

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, Eurostat estimates that in the third quarter of 2020, 205.2 million people were employed in the EU, of which 157.4 million were in the euro area.

Employment levels are still down when compared to pre-Covid times, with employment in the euro area down 2.2% while employment in the EU is 2.1% below the level of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of hours worked was also 4.6% lower in the euro area and 3.6% lower in the EU.

GDP growth by Member State

France (up 18.7%), Spain (up 16.7%) and Italy (up 15.9%) recorded the sharpest increases of GDP in the third quarter, compared to the previous three months. These countries were also among the highest decreases in the second quarter.

Greece (up 2.3%), Estonia and Finland (both up 3.3%) and Lithuania ( up 3.8%) had the lowest increases of GDP but, excluding Greece, these countries also had less pronounced declines during the second quarter.

Ireland experienced growth of 11.1% during the third quarter of this year.

Eurostat said the rebound in the third quarter was driven by a recovery in consumer spending, with household consumption having a very strong positive contribution to GDP growth in both the euro area and the EU (up 7.3% and 6.9%, respectively).

The statistics agency also said contributions from the external balance and government final expenditure were positive in both zones, while the contribution of changes in inventories was slightly negative in both zones.