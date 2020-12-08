Eurozone economy and employment surge at fastest rate since 1995 following pandemic contraction 

Ireland led employment growth with a 3.3% increase last quarter
Eurozone economy and employment surge at fastest rate since 1995 following pandemic contraction 

The statistical office of the European Union said these were by far the sharpest increases observed since the series started in 1995. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images Europe

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 11:01
Nicole Glennon

Eurozone employment and GDP experienced its sharpest increase since records began this summer, rebounding from a Covid-19 induced contraction earlier in the year.

According to a new publication by Eurostat, seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 12.5% in the euro area and by 11.5% in the European Union in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the previous quarter.

The statistical office of the European Union said these were by far the sharpest increases observed since the series started in 1995, and a rebound compared with the second quarter of 2020, when GDP had decreased by 11.7% in the euro area and by 11.3% in the EU.

Compared with the same three months of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 4.3% in the euro area and by 4.2% in the EU during the months of July, August and September, which represents a partial recovery after declines of 14.7% and 13.9%, respectively, in the previous quarter.

Ireland leads employment growth

As Covid-19 restrictions were eased across many member states this summer, subsequent growth in employment levels was recorded.

Ireland led the recovery with a 3.3% increase in the third quarter, compared to Q2.

Spain (up 3.1%) and Austria (up 3.0%) were close behind us, while the largest decreases were observed in Lithuania (down 1.9%) and Romania (down 1.0%).

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, Eurostat estimates that in the third quarter of 2020, 205.2 million people were employed in the EU, of which 157.4 million were in the euro area.

Read More

Ireland's manufacturing production levels slide 

Employment levels are still down when compared to pre-Covid times, with employment in the euro area down 2.2% while employment in the EU is 2.1% below the level of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of hours worked was also 4.6% lower in the euro area and 3.6% lower in the EU.

GDP growth by Member State 

France (up 18.7%), Spain (up 16.7%) and Italy (up 15.9%) recorded the sharpest increases of GDP in the third quarter, compared to the previous three months. These countries were also among the highest decreases in the second quarter.

Greece (up 2.3%), Estonia and Finland (both up 3.3%) and Lithuania ( up 3.8%) had the lowest increases of GDP but, excluding Greece, these countries also had less pronounced declines during the second quarter.

Ireland experienced growth of 11.1% during the third quarter of this year.

Eurostat said the rebound in the third quarter was driven by a recovery in consumer spending, with household consumption having a very strong positive contribution to GDP growth in both the euro area and the EU (up 7.3% and 6.9%, respectively). 

The statistics agency also said contributions from the external balance and government final expenditure were positive in both zones, while the contribution of changes in inventories was slightly negative in both zones.

Read More

Ireland enters recession after GDP shrinks by record level in second quarter

More in this section

‘Green Friday’ a success but more money going overseas ‘Green Friday’ a success but more money going overseas
Offshore manual worker standing on helipad with wind-turbines behind him in sunset Report finds offshore wind in the west could 'dwarf' Ireland's east coast
Close-up of conveyor line with butter cubes moving down for further manufacturing process at food plant Manufacturing activity down almost 16% in October
Coronavirus - Tue Nov 24, 2020

NI will have ‘enormous opportunity’ to take advantage of post-Brexit trade deals

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices