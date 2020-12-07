Brexit: For many Irish firms 'an awful lot hangs on a deal being done'

Irish small firms exporting and importing from Britain will be damaged even if some sort of last-minute deal is struck between the EU and the UK, the head of business group Isme has warned.

Neil McDonnell said "it was already too late" because any so-called comprehensive trade deal would be "too thin" at this stage for firms to plan to safeguard against significant disruption in the coming months.

"And we are not going to get a comprehensive trade deal" which means that the uncertainty and disruption drag on, Mr McDonnell said.

Currency markets reflected the increased brinkmanship and uncertainty.

After gaining late last week on UK media reports, sterling fell back against the euro on Monday to 91 pence at one stage but later rallied to trade at 90.9 pence.

That is still above the lowest level the UK currency hit since the June 2016 Brexit referendum when at one stage it looked as if a hard Brexit was on the cards but it still represents a setback for small Irish firms exporting across the Irish Sea.

A slide in sterling can mean the profit for small exporters can be wiped out, although it should make the cost of importing a huge range of goods sold in Irish shops from Britain that much cheaper if the rise in the euro against sterling was long-lasting.

Up to the wire

John Whelan, head of leading Brexit trade consultancy The Linkage Partnership, said the British government knew it was going to run the talks up to the wire because it had already given its importers a six-month period when they did not have to make customs declarations.

"The anticipation was that the EU would have come in with a similar period of grace", which would allow Irish and other EU traders the same six months, Mr Whelan said.

"That was always a prospect. But now an awful lot hangs on a deal being done," Mr Whelan said. "No deal, then those transition periods just don't come into play," he said.

Mr Whelan highlighted the huge difficulties facing key industries as they try to grapple with customs changes when the talks have yet to conclude.

"The difficulty is that if you talk to the phama and agri-food sector in Britain, they have some have some 44 issues and they say that they have probably answers of up to nine [of those issues]," Mr Whelan said.

"So for an awful lot of traders, the situation is extremely uncertain," he said.

Distribution of vaccines

However, Mr Whelan thought it unlikely that the distribution of vaccines across European borders would be caught up in any Brexit disruption in January.

Professor Edgar Morgenroth, of DCU Business School, said Irish businesses exporting into the single market would not suffer in the immediate future if Britain were to secure major concessions in the negotiations over the so-called level playing field issues.

However, he said that in time that Irish firms would face unfair competition from British firms for the same markets if the UK government secured lower standards on goods in the talks.

“EU-UK negotiations have entered the endgame, time is running out quickly,” said an EU diplomat.