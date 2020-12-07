‘Green Friday’ a success but more money going overseas

Revolut figures suggest 31% of all Irish consumer spending for November went outside the State
‘Green Friday’ a success but more money going overseas

Money that would previously have been spent physically in Irish shops and hospitality businesses was instead spent on overseas websites last month. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 15:20
Nicole Glennon

The campaign to turn Black Friday ‘Green’ appears to have borne some fruit, with new data from Revolut showing 43% of Irish users online spend went to Irish businesses this year.

In 2019, 67% of online spend by Irish customers was with overseas businesses, with just 33% going to indigenous businesses. This year, there was a 10% increase in users online spend with Irish businesses (43%), though more than half (57%) still went abroad.

Revolut, which has some 1.2 million customers in Ireland, warned that while a larger percentage of users' monies was spent with local businesses this year, overall, foreign entities are seeing greater gains.

In total, the online bank's figures suggest 31% of all Irish consumer spending for November went outside the State. Last year that figure was 18%.

In effect, money that would previously have been spent physically in Irish shops and hospitality businesses was instead being spent on overseas websites, Revolut said.

Read More

Eamon Quinn: Retailers facing the prospect of pulling down the shutters 

Commenting on the figures, Dr Paul Scanlon, Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin said Ireland’s status as a small open economy means such leakages are inevitable following a shift to online trading but are nevertheless problematic from the standpoint of the domestic economy.

“They cause a decline in Irish incomes, which in turn amplify the fall in domestic purchases,” he said.

Mr Scanlon said this week’s reopening of the economy, however, provides Irish-based firms with “a timely opportunity to arrest this decline in their market share.”

Covid doesn’t curb Christmas spend 

Despite most retailers remaining shut throughout the month of November, Revolut’s data suggests this did not stop Irish consumers from getting the Christmas shopping done.

Compared to last November, spending in toyshops shot up 73% last month, with sportswear stores seeing massive gains of 84%.

Electronics retailers also did well, up 45%, while bookshops saw a 37% increase. 

Overall, consumer spending this November was 1% higher than in November 2019, despite the lights being out in many of Ireland's main street stores, leading to worries as to whether newly re-opened shops can expect a traditional Christmas rush to recuperate sales lost during the six-week lockdown.

Read More

'I have to sell ten weeks of toys in 23 days'

More in this section

Close-up of conveyor line with butter cubes moving down for further manufacturing process at food plant Manufacturing activity down almost 16% in October
Brexit 'No breakthrough on fish': Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal
Government facing 'critical' two-year window if 2030 climate targets are to be reached Government facing 'critical' two-year window if 2030 climate targets are to be reached
Offshore manual worker standing on helipad with wind-turbines behind him in sunset

Report finds offshore wind in the west could 'dwarf' Ireland's east coast

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices