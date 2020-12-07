Manufacturing activity down almost 16% in October

Manufacturing activity was down almost 16% for October 2020, compared to the same month last year, new figures from the Central Statistics Offices (CSO) show.

The CSO figures show production in manufacturing industries was 0.1% higher in October than in September 2020, but the period of August to October 2020 was almost 7% lower than the preceding three-month period.

Ireland's 'Modern' sector, which includes the pharmaceutical and computer industries, saw a small monthly increase in production of 0.6% in October. However, the sector experienced a 16.7% decrease on an annual basis.

In the ‘Traditional’ sector, there was an even smaller monthly increase of 2.1%, reflecting an annual decrease of 2.3%.

On an annual basis, manufacturing turnover was down 22% in October, compared to the same month last year.