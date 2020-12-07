Government facing 'critical' two-year window if 2030 climate targets are to be reached

The Government has a window of just two years to put the necessary foundations in place for the country to meet its renewable energy targets, an energy group has warned.

What the Government does over the next two years will decide whether or not Ireland reaches its 2030 climate action targets, according to the Irish Wind Energy Association (IWEA).

In particular, the association sees the introduction of a proper planning regime as being a key development.

“If a project does not have planning permission by the end of 2025, it will not be built by the end of the decade,” said IWEA chief executive David Connolly. "It is as simple as that, which means today we are on course to fail unless immediate action is taken."

Ireland is targeting 70% of the country’s energy being generated from renewable sources by 2030 and having five gigawatts of offshore wind energy at hand. On a wider footing, the EU wants to see a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 40% by 2030, with 32% of the region’s energy coming from renewable sources.

“We have the pipeline to deliver our 2030 target with more than 16 gigawatts of offshore projects at some stage of development off the coast of Ireland," said Mr Connolly.

"But we do not have a planning regime for offshore wind, there is no system for projects to connect to the electricity grid and no way for them to sell their power on the market.”

Mr Connolly said that with five gigawatts of offshore wind energy, Ireland can meet its targets, and cut carbon emissions by more than 7% annually.

“But it cannot, and it will not happen unless the problems we have identified are resolved,” he said.

IWEA wants the Marine Planning and Development Management Bill — which creates an offshore planning system — enacted by the end of March and a first offshore wind energy auction “as soon as possible” in 2021.