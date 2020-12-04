Irish shoppers triple their spending on Amazon

Irish shoppers triple their spending on Amazon

Spending on computers, software and electronics was up 82% year on year, while gambling rose 65%, spending on books up 43% and groceries up 24%.

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 17:37
Alan Healy

Irish shoppers tripled their spending on retail website Amazon last month according to Bank of Ireland.

The bank released debit card spending data for November showing a 7% increase compared to last year with a large increase in online shopping and a fall in high street spending due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

In November spending on computers, software and electronics was up 82% year on year, while gambling rose 65%, spending on books up 43% and groceries up 24%.

Passenger transport transactions were down 70%, accommodation spending down 81% and restaurants down 45%. Bank of Ireland said the amount of debit card transactions their customers carried out on retail website Amazon nearly tripled compared to 2019.

The data also shows that debit card spending for Black Friday and Cyber Monday was up slightly on last year, inceasing 1% and 8% respectively n the same dates last year.

While the figures focused on November, Bank of Ireland said the first day of reopening for non-essential retailers this week was also busy with debit card transactions up 42% on the same day last year.

Ger Thompson, Head of Current Account Banking, Bank of Ireland said November trends mirrored some consumer spending habits from earlier in the pandemic with increased spending on electronics and books.

More in this section

Irish services activity shrinks faster ahead of economy reopening Irish services activity shrinks faster ahead of economy reopening
File Photo A MEMO FROM the Department of Public Expenditure (DPER) released this afternoon shows it strongly recommended to gove Cairn Homes gets lukewarm response from senior civil servant to 'affordable rent' pitch
SWEDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS Ibec seeks Government-backed arbitrator to resolve rent disputes between shops and landlords during crisis    
Donohoe: Level-5 'not as severe' to economy

Donohoe: Level-5 'not as severe' to economy

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices