Shoppers flock to Irish stores as 'Shop Local' messages hit home

Homegrown businesses are taking innovation to new heights in a bid to capture a share of the vital annual pre-Christmas trade.

In Ireland, the average household spends roughly €3,000 during December, around €950 more than any other month of the year. The average Christmas budget per person is around €1,350 to €15,000. Christmas consumer spending is now around €5bn overall in Ireland.

In a normal year, most of that money would be spent in shops, with walk-in shopping dominating the numbers. This year, in-store browsing has largely been replaced by online searching. Online shopping is not new, but this year retailers really have had to roll with unprecedented changes in online consumer trends.

Given the multiple Covid-19 challenges facing retailers, the speed at which many have upgraded their websites, enhanced their click-and-collect and delivery services and generally grown their digital teeth has been nothing short of astonishing.

People in cities and towns all over Ireland certainly seem to want to support and protect the future of their local economies. Google searches for “just buy Irish” have increased by 3,495%, while “shop local Ireland” increased by 540%, and “buy Irish gifts” searches increased by 200%. The Google search term "shop local Cork" increased by 700% in the past week.

Alice Mansergh, director of small business at Google Ireland, said: "The numbers speak for themselves. There is a very clear commitment by Irish consumers to shop local where they can, and it’s very encouraging to see that more consumers are specifically looking for Irish gifts at this time of year that is crucial to local businesses.”

News media companies are helping businesses promote their goods and connect with local consumers. The Irish Examiner's ('Click and Connect' hub) now promotes 250 places in Munster to shop locally this Christmas. The hub is regularly updated.

'Click and Connect' with 250 outlets

Here are a few examples of business hosted on the Irish Examiner 'Click and Connect' hub.

A bib by BabyBoo, one of the 250 retailer's featured on Irish Examiner's 'Click and Connect' hub.

BabyBoo.ie

Cork-based BabyBoo provides drool-busting bandana bibs for babies, toddlers and children. Their christmas range is now available, including personalised bandana bibs and cosy flannel pyjamas, plus a 12 Days of Christmas luxury gift box. (BabyBoo.ie)

The Franciscan Well

You might not be able to meet a pal for a pint this Christmas but you can send the pints to them. The Franciscan Well is selling beer, tankards and virtual tours online. (franwellshop.com)

Mahers Coffee Shop, Cork, one of the 250 businesses hosted on the Irish Examiner's 'Click and Connect' hub.

Mahers Pure Coffee

The shop is staying open but also offering online sales and delivering internationally. (maherspurecoffee.ie)

Innovative local retailers

The list keeps growing. More and more local businesses, particularly retailers, are doing everything to ensure that they're building a strong online identity to ensure their brands are not ignored by the new online “passing trade”.

Penrose Crystal, Waterford: A pair of champagne glasses in a satin-lined box, €65; personalised tree decoration, €20.

Penrose Crystal

Penrose Crystal in Waterford City have also just launched penrosecrystal.com, a new e-commerce store. The Penrose Crystal and Giftware outlet is located at 32 John Street in Waterford City.

The origins of crystal production in Waterford date back to 1783 when George and his nephew William Penrose started their business ‘Penrose Glass House’ in the busy port of Waterford, Ireland, where they made crystal as fine a quality as any in Europe.

Penrose Crystal owner, Diarmuid Coughlan, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our new online store for Penrose Crystal, it will offer us a whole new way to reach our audience globally and locally customers will also be able to click and collect.

“We have a brilliant personalisation service so customers can have names, wishes or other inscriptions engraved onto all of our crystal products. Over the years it’s a service that our customers just love and we are delighted to bring this online.”

The online shop's products include champagne glasses, wine glasses, decanters, beer tankards, crystal clocks and Christmas tree decorations. Prices range from €25 to €95. The physical store is now open Monday to Saturday.

Some products by Chupi and Lainey Keogh, just some of the items donated by leading designers and available in the first-ever National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) charity pop-up shop on Grafton Street, Dublin, for the month of December.





NCBI pop-up shop

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) has opened its first-evercharity pop-up shop at 110 Grafton Street, Dublin, for the month of December; www.retail.ncbi.ie. The shop has been kindly donated to NCBI by Irish Life for the month.

Called Re:Newed for NCBI the shop will showcase and sell high-quality designer stock which has been generously donated by Irish designers, celebrities and the public. Lainey Keogh, Simone Rocha, Chupi Sweetman and Melissa Curry have all donated their designs as well as clothing donations from Sonya Lennon, Cillian Murphy, Triona McCarthy and Daniel O’Donnell.

There will also be crafts for sale made by artists who are blind or vision impaired and use NCBI services.

Click Green, Buy Nearby

Watch out also for the Click Green, Buy Nearbycampaign, launched by Digital Business Ireland (DBI) in association with permanent tsb (Click Green, Buy Green). DBI is a representative body for digital, e-commerce and online businesses in Ireland.

DBI is hoping to build on the encouraging solidarity which shoppers in Ireland have expressed in support of local businesses.

In a recent Tipping Point Report compiled by .IE and DBI, 47% of all online spend during the Covid-19 pandemic is fulfilled by businesses operating outside of Ireland. The remaining 53% of consumer spend is benefitting Irish SMEs; 67% of those buying from SMEs said they did so out of a sense of solidarity.

Lorraine Higgins, DBI's chief executive, said: “Retailers and businesses have invested in their e-commerce infrastructure in order to have an online capability so we are appealing to people to shop on .IE websites, do a deep dive of Google searches and the products for sale on online marketplaces and ensure they are supporting businesses located here.

“By Clicking Green, and buying nearby you will be helping the recovery of businesses, protecting jobs and communities at a time of great difficulty.”